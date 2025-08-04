Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after buying an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $335.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
