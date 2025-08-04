Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

