NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 0.3%

NiSource stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

