LPL Financial LLC Has $24.35 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.