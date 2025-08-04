Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $215,000 Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 707.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dover by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 45.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.97 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

