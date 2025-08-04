Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

