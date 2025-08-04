Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 635 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in News by 714.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in News by 53.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

