TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $201.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,470 shares of company stock worth $45,313,205 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.