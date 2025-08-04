Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 429 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.2%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

