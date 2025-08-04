721 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $220.11 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

