Senior (LON:SNR) Announces Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.07 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Senior Stock Down 4.7%

SNR stock opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.45) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Senior Company Profile

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

