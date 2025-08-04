Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $37.99 on Monday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bruker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

