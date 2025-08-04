IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0%

QCOM opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,766 shares of company stock worth $7,858,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

