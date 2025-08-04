Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $302,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,023,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,593,000 after purchasing an additional 840,064 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $250.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.