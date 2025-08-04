IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

