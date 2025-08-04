IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,217 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000.

IBIT stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

