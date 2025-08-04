Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,199 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Veralto by 198.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 95.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.59 on Monday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.