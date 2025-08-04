TD Asset Management Inc Buys 943 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,923,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.88, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $706,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,820.10. This represents a 26.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

