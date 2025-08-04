DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $206.46 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

