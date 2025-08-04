Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 809.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0%

Strategic Education stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

