Assetmark Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,824,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

