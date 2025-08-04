Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,136 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 203.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

