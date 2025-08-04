TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7,978.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $750,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

