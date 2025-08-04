HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Victory Capital Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

