Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $305,000 Position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.81 on Monday. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.