Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 10,700 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amentum were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 110,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amentum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.