Assetmark Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 115.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

