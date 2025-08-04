W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 0.8% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $126.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.85 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.