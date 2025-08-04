Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $14,241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 795,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,420,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 741,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

