Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 238.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 6,804.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.08.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

