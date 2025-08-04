Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000.

Get Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.