Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,849,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 219,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 897,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5%

NET opened at $200.46 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $211.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

