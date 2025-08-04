Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.