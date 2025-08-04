1,552 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in American Water Works by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE AWK opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.