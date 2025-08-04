Accent Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,524,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $187.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.