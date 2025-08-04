Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

