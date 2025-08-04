Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lessened by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,056 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.56% of Transdigm Group worth $437,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,582.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,507.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,407.88. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,597.86, for a total transaction of $4,793,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,296. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

