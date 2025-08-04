Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,928,000 after purchasing an additional 155,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $185,597,000 after buying an additional 268,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,836,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3%

COO opened at $70.87 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.