Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $156,412,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,459,000 after buying an additional 303,966 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $120,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $535.54 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $579.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

