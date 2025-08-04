Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.51% of Natera worth $97,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $6,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $134.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,683,814. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $239,075.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,167.50. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

