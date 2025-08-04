Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,014,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

