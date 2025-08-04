CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.14% of CLEAR Secure worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE YOU opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.