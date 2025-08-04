Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,385 shares during the quarter. Cemex accounts for 4.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cemex by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cemex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cemex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cemex by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cemex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

