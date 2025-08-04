Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 605.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $544.56 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $397.78 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.60 and a 200-day moving average of $497.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.