IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $193.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

