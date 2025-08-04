IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $125.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

