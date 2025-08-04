Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

