Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,512 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,633 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7%

SFM stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.36 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

