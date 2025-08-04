R Squared Ltd Acquires 11,296 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 624.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 5,396.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 318,184 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,999 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

