Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $46,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,820,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,600,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $79.02 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

